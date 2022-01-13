What to Do in Queer NYC January 13-16

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s finally starting to feel like winter in New York, but there is still plenty to do around town. Given the prevailing Omicron variant, several events have moved online. For those looking for in-person events, be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

Dirty Thursday: Night of 1000 Bowies

When: Thursday, January 13 at 10 p.m.

Where: House of YES, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Honor the many faces of David Bowie — from Ziggy Stardust to Major Tom to the Goblin King — and dance the night away at House of YES’ Night of 1000 Bowies. Costumes strongly encouraged (free drink tickets will be given to the most sickening lewks of the evening). This event is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite.

LEZ SWIM: a Pool Party for Female Presenting LGBTQ+ Folx

When: Thursday, January 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Room Mate Grace Hotel, 125 West 45th Street, New York, NY

Relax and take a dip in New York’s only LGBTQ female-presenting pool party! Hosted by Queer and Female Social, this monthly event is a safe space exclusively for the LGBTQ female presenting community. Queer and Female Social members get reduced admission. Secure tickets via Eventbrite.

Brooklyn and the Birth of America’s Queer Life

When: Thursday, January 13 at 10 p.m.

Where: House of YES, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Hugh Ryan, author of “When Brooklyn Was Queer,” on a tour of the seedy, fabulous, and forgotten queer history of Brooklyn, from Walt Whitman to the butches of WWII. Can’t make the live stream? A recording of the event will be available to watch at your convenience for two weeks after the event. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Friday, January 14; show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

The latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is underway and New York is kicking the party up a notch with drag queen-hosted viewing parties every Friday across the city. The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand. See below for specific details:

Barracuda Bar (275 West 22nd Street): Yasmin Delano and DJ Max Rodriguez are kicking off the party at 7 p.m., with the viewing starting at 8:00 p.m. Seating is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Monster Bar (80 Grove Street): Novaczar and DJ Steve Sidewalk are hosting at the Disco downstairs! Doors at 7:45PM

Pieces (8 Christopher Street): Former Drag Race contestant and host of Bootleg Opinions Yuhua Hamasaki is hosting at Pieces! Showtime at 7 p.m.

Toolbox (1742 Second Avenue): Hosted by Janae Saisquoi. Happy Hour until 8 p.m.

The Wallace (3612 Broadway): Head uptown for drink specials and drag numbers before and after the show. Hosted by Kiki Ball-Change! Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Albatross Bar (3619 24th Avenue): Freeda Kulo hosts in Astoria every Friday at 8 p.m. Karaoke following the show.

Love is God: Honey Davenport EP Release Party

When: Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m.; show begins at 9 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Local drag queen sensation Honey Davenport is back in New York for the release of her new EP, “Love is God.” The jam-packed evening will include performances from Miss Davenport, as well as fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Manila Luzon and Jackie Cox. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Conner Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Queer Book Club

When: Saturday, January 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Love reading LGBTQ+ books? The Bluestockings Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month to discuss a book that focuses specifically on LGBTQ+ characters and themes. Genres range from memoir, fiction, non-fiction, sci-fi, and more. January’s book is “Her Body and Other Parties” by Carmen Maria Machado.

All are welcome to attend. Please email queerbookclubnyc@gmail.com to be added to the list.

Drag Brunch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Tito Murphy’s at 346 West 46th Street, New York, NY

Tito Murphy’s, a Mexican restaurant, hosts free drag shows on the weekends to go along with brunch. The seating begins at 2 p.m.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.