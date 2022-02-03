What to Do in Queer NYC February 3-6

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Looking for something to do during the first weekend of February? Check out options at the Leslie-Lohman Museum, kick back and play pool at Boxers, or indulge in indie rock at The Knitting Factory.

Taking Pleasure in a Likeness Opening Reception

When: Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum Soho Project Space, 127B Prince Street, New York, NY

Artist John MacConnell presents a new body of work, John MacConnell: Taking Pleasure in a Likeness, a show featuring forty pieces, including quick sketches, graphite works, and charcoal renderings. Opening reception is February 3rd; the show runs until February 13th.

I Bet You Look Good Indie Dance Party

When: Opens Friday, February 4 at 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Knitting Factory, 361 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The Knitting Factory’s indie rock & indie dance party is back in Brooklyn, with DJ Nick Marc spinning indie classics from David Bowie, Radiohead, Grimes, The Killers, MGMT and so much more. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Not Me, Not That, Not Nothing Either

When: Opens Friday, February 4 at 12 p.m.

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art at 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

“Not Me, Not That, Not Nothing Either” explores the concept of fragmentation through the work of eleven contemporary artists in painting, drawing, sculpture, and time-based media. Participating artists include Math Bass, Diedrick Brackens, A.K. Burns, Jibz Cameron, Theresa Chromati, KC Crow Maddux, Troy Michie, Christina Quarles, Devan Shimoyama, Ceaphas Stubbs, and Jade Yumang. Show runs through June 25, 2022.

Valentina is NSFW

When: Friday, February 4th at 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Get into the Valentine’s spirit early with a special love-themed evening of NSFW – featuring RuPaul Drag Race’s French Vanilla Fantasy herself, Valentina. Additional DJ sets by Ickarus, Nas Leber, Lafayette Bless, Memphy, and Boyyyish. Tickets via Eventbrite.

R*NT @ 3$B

When: Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

How do you document real life when real life’s getting more like fiction each day? Why, with a live drag shadowcast of the musical rent. Don’t miss this talented lineup – including Spinderella, Junior Mint, Gaystry Chef and more as they pay tribute to the Broadway show about LGBTQ+ people living with HIV/AIDS in the ‘90s. Tickets via 3 Dollar Bill.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Connor Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong with two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.