Jealous Man Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend in Bay Ridge on Black Friday

A man’s boyfriend stabbed him to death in a fit of jealous rage in Bay Ridge the day after Thanksgiving — all because his new girlfriend bought him a brand new coat, according to the New York Daily News.

Vito Bauza, 56, turned himself in on November 27 and was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly killing his boyfriend, 40-year-old Ernest Diaz, who had three children with a longtime girlfriend.

A law enforcement source confirmed that Bauza admitted to authorities that he had a relationship with Diaz and said the pair argued over money prior to the fatal stabbing. But the issue over Diaz’s coat was apparently the final straw that prompted Bauza to lash out at the victim.

Bauza became enraged when Diaz — who was wearing the coat — showed up at his home at 303 99th Street in Bay Ridge. Upon arriving, Diaz went into Bauza’s bathroom to shower — and when he finished up, Bauza subsequently stabbed him, according to the Daily News. Bleeding badly, Diaz tried to escape but Bauza punched him in the head in the lobby, per video surveillance footage. Bauza then stabbed Diaz multiple times, leaving him unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived.

Diaz, who worked a security guard and bouncer, was rushed to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gruesome crime scene was drenched with blood, AMNY reported. The building’s lobby had blood on the doors, the nearby sidewalk, and windows.

Diaz was trying to end his relationship with Bauza so he could dedicate his time to his new girlfriend, according to the Daily News. Diaz and Bauza maintained a relationship for two decades and Bauza was a godfather to Diaz’s kids. He was also said to have helped Diaz with his bills.

Bauza is being held without bail at Rikers Island.