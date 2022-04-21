What to Do in Queer NYC April 21-24

Look ahead to several upcoming events in queer New York City, including burlesque, comedy shows, drag performances, fairs, networking, and more. Please note that many of the venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Plaque Unveiling at Julius’ Bar

When: Thursday, April 21, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Julius’ Bar, 159 West 10th Street, New York, NY

Join the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project and Village Preservation in celebrating the 56th anniversary of the “Sip-In at Julius’” with the unveiling of a plaque honoring the bar’s historic significance.

Thrust into Thursdays

When: Thursday, April 21, 8 pm.

Where: Pink Metal, 253 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Jack Barrow presents THRUST — a free burlesque show every third Thursday of the month. This month’s performers include Coyote Caliente, Milo Pony, and Zebra.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Finale Viewing Parties

When: Friday, April 22, show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race is finally upon us. Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand.

Barracuda Bar (275 West 22nd Street): Yasmin Delano and DJ Max Rodriguez are kicking off the party at 7 p.m., with the viewing starting at 8:00 p.m. Seating is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Monster Bar (80 Grove Street): Novaczar and DJ Steve Sidewalk are hosting at the Disco downstairs! Doors at 7:45 p.m.

Pieces (8 Christopher Street): Former Drag Race contestant and host of Bootleg Opinions Yuhua Hamasaki is hosting at Pieces! Showtime at 7 p.m.

Toolbox (1742 Second Avenue): Hosted by Janae Saisquoi. Happy Hour until 8 p.m.

The Wallace (3612 Broadway): Head uptown for drink specials and drag numbers before and after the show. Hosted by Kiki Ball-Change! Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Albatross Bar (3619 24th Avenue, Queens): Freeda Kulo hosts in Astoria every Friday at 8 p.m. Karaoke following the show.

Good Judy (563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn): Join us for our Drag Race Season 14 viewing party in the main bar every Friday!

Drag-a-Palooza

When: Friday, April 22; doors open at 6 p.m., showtime from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Slate, 54 West 21st Street, New York, NY

Come out to Slate for a fundraiser benefiting the Lesbian and Gay Big Apple Corps. Performances by Paige Turner; dancing afterwards. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door, and available via Eventbrite.

NYC Queer Comics Fair

When: Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24; 1 – 7 p.m. each day

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

After a two-year hiatus, Doable Guys is taking the helm and bringing back the NYC Queer Comic Fair! Fifteen creators — including It’s Alive Comics, Queer Lobster Shop, Bouquet Boys, and more — will be selling their wares. All are welcome; the event is free to attend.

GROW: An Earth Day Block Party

When: Saturday, April 23, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Diamond Dogs, 34-04 31st Avenue, Queens, NY

Dave’s Lesbian Bar is celebrating Earth Day with a block party in the streets of Astoria, complete with eco-friendly vendors and music acts all afternoon. Suggested donations via Eventbrite.

Queer Prom

When: Saturday, April 23, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker Street, New York, NY

Hot Rabbit presents the annual Queer Prom you always dreamed about. Come stag or bring your date. Beats by DJs RosyQ and Adiar, with performances by drag kings and queens all night. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre: Assorted Fruit

When: Sunday, April 24, show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Joe’s Pub @ The Public Theater at ​​425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY

Assorted Fruit: Sayre’s monthly, queer variety show returns with performances from Sayre, Untitled Queen, and Dane Terry. Tickets via PublicTheatre.org.