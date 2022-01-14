New York City

The Grinch Joins The Brooklyn Ghost Project’s Holiday Party

Distributing gifts at the Brooklyn Ghost Project's holiday party.
Adrian Childress

It’s never too late for the Grinch to steal Christmas!

The Brooklyn Ghost Project, a non-profit dedicated to supporting trans and non-binary people of color in New York City, hosted a Grinch-themed holiday party on January 12 after the original event was postponed amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Food, raffle tickets, gifts, and, yes, the Grinch — but not his dog, Max — highlighted the holiday party at the Brooklyn Community Pride Center’s space at 1360 Fulton Street. The party marked the latest edition of the Brooklyn Ghost Project’s weekly Wednesday afternoon events aimed at giving back to the community through the distribution of hot meals, personal protective equipment, and winter accessories.

Raffle winners received bluetooth headphones, perfume, jewelry, shoes, and other goodies — but everyone in attendance received special prizes.

Several special guests were on hand at the event, including music artist Tia Carta and representatives from Iris House, which helps provide services to individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS.

The Brooklyn Ghost Project will return to the same location on January 19 for a free COVID testing event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Even in the new year, the party brought a vibrant holiday atmosphere.
More than a dozen people were on hand for the festivities.Adrian Childress
A brand new 43-inch TV!Adrian Childress
The Grinch traveled all the way from Mount Crumpit!Adrian Childress
Headphones!Adrian Childress
Chef Kylexus brought delicious food for attendees.Adrian Childress
A variety of gifts surrounded the tree.Adrian Childress

