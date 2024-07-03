What happens in Vegas… matters!

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the sixth episode of “Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year,” I speak to Leo Murrieta, director of Make the Road Action – Nevada, a group that works to build a grassroots foundation for enhancing the power of working class and immigrant communities across that state.

Nevada is a key presidential battleground state and also has a critical US Senate contest this year.

With just over three million residents and six electoral votes, Nevada is the only swing state that was carried by Democrats in both 2016 and 2020.

But Joe Biden’s margin of victory in 2020 was less than 34,000 votes. And in 2022, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection there by just 8,000 votes

This year, Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen, who was first elected in 2018 by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes faces Republican Sam Brown, an Army veteran who sustained serious burn injuries while serving in Afghanistan in 2008.

Nevada, a state dominated by the Las Vegas metropolitan area, is diverse, with a significant immigrant population. Hispanics make up nearly a third of the state, with Black residents and Asian Pacific Islanders each representing about 10 percent of the population.

