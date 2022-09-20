We need to walk away from the “Progress” Profit Flag

Over the last two years, there has been a push to adopt the Progress Pride Flag as “the” flag for the LGBTQIA+ community, supplanting the iconic rainbow flag. (This flag put a wedge of the Trans Flag colors of light blue, pink, and white and black on brown stripes in the rainbow flag.) The impulse to do that is understandable: we are going through a long-overdue period of reckoning over racism in our nation and our community, and there is an obvious need to elevate our support for trans people as they are under attack as never before.

Sadly, what I have learned about the shady and unknown backstory of the “Progress” Pride Flag requires all of us to stop using or promoting it until its creator makes amends for its flagrant pride profiteering. And, even if the goddess prevails and that happens, I do not believe this flag should be imposed on us as the new symbol for all of us.

It’s Profiteering, Period.

Most people do not know about this flag’s origins. Its creator appropriated Gilbert Baker’s 1978 rainbow flag and the light blue, pink, and white stripes from the 1999 trans pride flag created by Monica Helms (without even a call to her), and the black and brown stripes from the 2017 More Colors More Pride Flag designed in partnership with Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs and then proceeded to LICENSE THE DESIGN FOR PROFIT.

To the best of anyone’s knowledge, none of the creators of the now more than 90+(!) Pride Flags are imposing a fee to reproduce their designs. This proud tradition goes back to 1979, when now-legendary LGBTQ rights lawyer Matt Coles helped Gilbert Baker prevent the San Francisco pride organization from copyrighting the rainbow flag.

But NOT the Profiteer-“Progress” Flag.