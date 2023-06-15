Yet again, vandals attack Stonewall National Monument

Days after Rainbow Flags were vandalized at the Stonewall National Monument, Christopher Park’s flag display was attacked yet again — and this time bigots specifically targeted Transgender Flags.

According to ABC7, about 10 Transgender Flags were found damaged at the park on the morning of June 15. The area features different kinds of flags, including the Trans Flag and the traditional Rainbow Flag.

A police spokesperson told Gay City News that “we currently don’t have anything” on the latest incident, which comes five days after Rainbow Flags were vandalized at the same location.

Following the first incident of vandalism, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force told Gay City News that three unidentified men were walking by shortly after 3 a.m. on June 10 when they allegedly started breaking Pride Flags on display along a fence. The three individuals then fled to the east on Waverly Place, according to the NYPD.

It is not clear if the June 10 and June 15 attacks were carried out by the same individuals.

The initial incident angered out gay Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents the neighborhood.

“I am outraged by this act of vandalism on a site that is sacred to our community,” Bottcher told Gay City News on June 12. “This monument represents the tireless efforts of the LGBTQ+ community to secure our human rights. This hateful act underscores the importance of Pride Month and the ongoing struggle for justice and acceptance of all. I strongly condemn all forms of hate directed at the LGBTQ+ community and urge all people to come together to stand up for the rights and dignity of all.”