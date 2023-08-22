US Open designated as an LGBTQ safe space

The US Open, set to begin this month, has been declared a certified safe space by the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which fosters training, policies, and standards to bring an inclusive environment for LGBTQ fans, employees, players, coaches, and other attendees.

The safe space designation — which has a 10-step process of commitments necessary to warrant the certification — was announced on Aug. 21 at the Stonewall Inn, where the bar’s co-owners Stacy Lentz and Kurt Kelly were joined by former professional tennis player Rennae Stubbs and US Tennis Association chief of diversity, inclusion and equity Marisa Grimes. The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative is a non-profit charitable arm of the historic bar.

“The USTA believes that tennis thrives when the sport embraces inclusion,” Grimes said in a written statement. “For that reason, we strive to create an environment where people of all ages, ethnicities, religious backgrounds, abilities, sexual orientations and gender identities feel welcome and accepted. Having the US Open certified as a Safe Space elevates the voices of the LGBTQ+ community on tennis’ grandest stage and is another example of our efforts to spread the message of freedom, equality, and safety for all.”

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s requirements include two 15-minute training exercises; consistent donations to LGBTQ non-profits; an LGBTQ-affirming code of conduct; gender-neutral bathrooms; policies and procedures to facilitate a diverse and inclusive workplace; a policy underscoring the importance of respecting pronouns; and a ban on donations to anti-LGBTQ lawmakers. Among other requirements, safe spaces must apply for re-certification and support the LGBTQ community throughout the year, not just during Pride Month.

The designation comes as the community faces hostility from anti-LGBTQ lawmakers across the country who have moved to pass laws barring transgender individuals from participating in sports in accordance with their gender identity.

“Safe Spaces are vital in order to uplift LGBTQ+ people and provide places to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely,” said Lentz, who serves as CEO of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. “The Stonewall Inn is the original Safe Space, and we are thrilled to expand our reach by certifying the US Open. We believe this certification sets an example for sporting events across the globe and ensures that all LGBTQ+ athletes and fans feel welcome and safe.”