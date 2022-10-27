Tyler Clementi Foundation brings out the stars

The Tyler Clementi Foundation hosted an energetic gala in Chelsea on October 20 to celebrate the non-profit organization’s work fighting harassment and bullying online and offline.

The foundation, which was launched in the wake of Tyler Clementi’s tragic 2010 death and sparked new efforts to combat cyberbullying, brought out celebrities George Takei, Yuval David, and Scott Lowell, along with Broadway producer Paul Boskind.

The gala took place at RUMI Event Space, where many of Clementi’s family members were on hand — including his mom, Jane; and his brother, James, who was accompanied by husband Ramon Armenta.