Tyler Clementi Foundation brings out the stars

Tyler Clementi UpStander Awards
George Takei does his best “Go forth and Prosper” alongside the Clementi family.
Donna Aceto

The Tyler Clementi Foundation hosted an energetic gala in Chelsea on October 20 to celebrate the non-profit organization’s work fighting harassment and bullying online and offline.

The foundation, which was launched in the wake of Tyler Clementi’s tragic 2010 death and sparked new efforts to combat cyberbullying, brought out celebrities George Takei, Yuval David, and Scott Lowell, along with Broadway producer Paul Boskind.

The gala took place at RUMI Event Space, where many of Clementi’s family members were on hand — including his mom, Jane; and his brother, James, who was accompanied by husband Ramon Armenta.

“Queer As Folk” star Scott Lowell stands with Jane Clementi.Donna Aceto
The Tyler Clementi UpStander Awards.
“The Best Little Boy in the World” author Andrew Tobias finds a true fan in actor Yuval David.Donna Aceto
The Tyler Clementi UpStander Awards.
The Imperial Court of New York came out to honor George Takei.Donna Aceto
Actor and singer Levin Valayil displays the most fun auction item, by artist Sandy Cohen.Donna Aceto
Sandy Cohen enjoys seeing her print raise money for the foundation.Donna Aceto
James Clementi yuks it up with Broadway producer Paul Boskind.Donna Aceto

