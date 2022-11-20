Transgender Day of Remembrance observed at Stonewall

Gays Against Guns’ annual observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance took place at the Stonewall Inn on November 20 in the aftermath of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The event was already planned before the shooting occurred, but the tragic news added even more importance to the demonstration. Gays Against Guns featured Human Beings known to represent the names and photos of different individuals who have been killed by gun violence.

There was an outdoor rally featuring speakers such as State Senator Brad Hoylman, Councilmember Erik Bottcher, and former State Senator Thomas Duane. Speakers also included Ti Cersley, an organizer for Gays Against Guns.

Ron Zacchi, the director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for Governor Kathy Hochul, and Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, showcased a proclamation from Governor Kathy Hochul recognizing November as Transgender Remembrance Month in New York State.

There was also an indoor component at Stonewall featuring The sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

There were other Transgender Day of Remembrance vigils held in different areas around New York City. At Corona Plaza in Queens, a Transgender Day of Remembrance event displayed the name and pictures for individuals such as Melissa Nuñez, a trans activist who was killed in Honduras, and Maya Allen, a Black trans woman killed in Milwaukee.