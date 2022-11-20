At least five dead, 18 injured in mass shooting at LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs

Five people were killed and least 18 other people were injured in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs late in the evening on November 19, just minutes before the clock struck midnight on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Police officers responded to calls of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. local time at Club Q Colorado Springs on an evening when the nightclub hosted a drag show at 9 p.m.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody, according to Lieutenant Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department. The suspect suffered some sort of injury and was transferred to a local hospital, Castro said.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, started shooting immediately upon arriving at the club but was hindered by two individuals who stepped in to intervene. The gunman used a long rifle, and two guns were found at the scene, Vasquez said.

The attack came just hours before a drag brunch and an evening drag show were scheduled to take place on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers commended attendees at the club, saying “their actions clearly saved lives.”

Out gay Governor Jared Polis also praised those who stopped the attack.

“We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting,” Polis said in a written statement on the morning of November 20. “Colorado Springs stands with out LGBTQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn.”

Polis described the shooting as “horrific, sickening, and devastating.”

The FBI announced on November 20 that it was assisting the Colorado Springs Police Department, which is leading the response to the attack. It was not immediately clear what motivated the shooting, but it came during a time of heightened transphobia and homophobia nationwide — particularly as elected officials and the far right continue to target drag shows, transgender individuals, and the broader LGBTQ community.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the nightclub said on social media on November 20. “Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

As news of the shooting unfolded, reaction came in from across the country. Out gay Congressmember David Cicilline of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus expressed condolences and acknowledged that the shooting coincided with Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“As we mark Transgender Day of Remembrance today, we are further reminded that deadly violence against members of our community is sadly not new,” Cicilline said in a written statement. “We know the toxic combination of hate and access to guns in this country leads to deadly results. We must honor the lives lost in this shooting and all LGBTQ+ lives lost due to violence with action—action to address the twin epidemics of hate and gun violence in this country.”

On Twitter, New York Governor Kathy Hochul also condemned the attack.

“I am horrified by this unspeakable act of gun violence and hate,” Hochul wrote in a tweet. “Our hearts break for the victims and their loved ones. We condemn this senseless act and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, today and always.