Trans Fest emphasizes healthcare awareness

Community groups and locals joined together in Queens on July 30 for Trans Fest, an event bringing attention to the importance of healthcare.

The afternoon event, which was hosted at 83rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, featured stages, performances, balloons, booths, and resources for individuals in attendance.

The lead organizer of the event was Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, an organization focusing on improving human rights and healthcare of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary individuals.

Several other organizations were on hand, including the Caribbean Equality Project, Apicha Community Health Center, Voces Latinas, the New Pride Agenda, and the LGBT Network.

See some photos below: