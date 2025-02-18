‘They can’t erase us’: Trans Day of Love brings joy on Valentine’s Day

Qween Jean speaks during Trans Day of Love at Judson Memorial Church on Feb. 14.

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Black Trans Liberation Kitchen, led by hosts Qween Jean and Gia Love, hosted a Trans Day of Love event at Judson Memorial Church near Washington Square Park on Valentine’s Day.

The Feb. 14 event featured food and performances, as well as entertainment by guest DJs Armana Khan and Lita Da Doll.

“They can’t erase us and they will never erase us,” Qween Jean said, alluding to the overwhelming transphobia engulfing American society and the White House’s executive orders deliberately denying the existence of trans individuals.

Gia Love, standing alongside Qween Jean, encouraged community members to have an enjoyable time in a safe space.

“This is a moment for entertainment,” Gia love said. “Let’s really enjoy ourselves because the world, unfortunately, is against us and we need to use this opportunity to organize, mobilize, and come together.”

See some photos below: