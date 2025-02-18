Around Town

‘They can’t erase us’: Trans Day of Love brings joy on Valentine’s Day

Qween Jean speaks during Trans Day of Love at Judson Memorial Church on Feb. 14.
Black Trans Liberation Kitchen, led by hosts Qween Jean and Gia Love, hosted a Trans Day of Love event at Judson Memorial Church near Washington Square Park on Valentine’s Day.

The Feb. 14 event featured food and performances, as well as entertainment by guest DJs Armana Khan and Lita Da Doll.

“They can’t erase us and they will never erase us,” Qween Jean said, alluding to the overwhelming transphobia engulfing American society and the White House’s executive orders deliberately denying the existence of trans individuals.

Gia Love, standing alongside Qween Jean, encouraged community members to have an enjoyable time in a safe space.

“This is a moment for entertainment,” Gia love said. “Let’s really enjoy ourselves because the world, unfortunately, is against us and we need to use this opportunity to organize, mobilize, and come together.”

See some photos below:

Gia Love and Qween Jean.
Gia Love and Qween Jean.Adrian Childress
A memorial space pays tribute to the late Cecilia Gentili.
A memorial space pays tribute to the late Cecilia Gentili.Adrian Childress
Setting up cupcakes for attendees.
Setting up cupcakes for attendees.Adrian Childress
Justine Lee Hopper performs.
Justine Lee Hopper performs.Adrian Childress
Mimz Maverick.
Mimz Maverick.Adrian Childress
Community members enjoy the event.
Community members enjoy the event.Adrian Childress
The audiences looks on.
The audiences looks on.Donna Aceto

