Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In this debut episode of Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year, host Paul Schindler speaks with Brian Derrick, political strategist and founder of OATH.VOTE, an online resource for political donors to maximize the impact of their candidate contributions, and to Dave Fleischer, a former senior staffer at the LA LGBT Center who pioneered an approach to on-the-ground voter persuasion known as Deep Canvassing. This podcast is presented by Gay City News and gaycitynews.com. (Music courtesy of IMG via uppbeat.io.)

Subscribe now where you get your podcasts.