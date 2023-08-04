Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley

Local officials and multiple news outlets are reporting that a suspect is in custody in connection with the July 29 fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley, an out gay man who was allegedly confronted while voguing at a Mobil gas station in Brooklyn.

The city lawmaker who represents the district, Republican Inna Vernikov, announced on Twitter Aug. 4 that the suspect turned himself in at the 61st Precinct and is in custody. Multiple news outlets have also reported that the suspect is in custody. ABC7 New York reported that the suspect is 17 years old and CBS New York said the suspect is being questioned.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Gay City News’ request for information on Aug. 4.

The arrest comes just hours before community members are slated to gather at 6 p.m. at the site of Sibley’s death at 1921 Coney Island Avenue to remember the late dancer. Sibley’s death has drawn widespread attention — including from Beyoncé, who posted a tribute to him on her website. Sibley was said to be listening to Beyoncé at the time of the fatal stabbing.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for Sibley’s funeral has generated more than $56,000.