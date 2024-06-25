Pride

Sunset Garden Party sets the scene for Pride week in NYC

Enjoying a moment in the sun.
As the sun set on Monday, June 24, New Yorkers flocked to Pier 76 at Hudson River Park for the annual Garden Party celebration, effectively kicking off the final — and biggest — week of Pride Month in the Big Apple.

The party, spearheaded by The LGBT Center, featured small bites, music, speakers, and mingling under tents on the edge of the Hudson River. This year’s Garden Party marked the first one since the LGBT Center hired a new chief executive officer, Dr. Carla Smith, who stepped into the role in February.

This year’s Garden Party brought elected officials, as well, including out lawmakers like State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Tony Simone, in addition to allies such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

See some photos below:

Enjoying the Garden Party
Pride and joy at the Garden Party.Donna Aceto
The colors burst onto the scene.
The colors were bursting!Donna Aceto
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and LGBT Center CEO Carla Smith.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and LGBT Center CEO Dr. Carla Smith.Donna Aceto
Lobster bites.
Lobster bites.Donna Aceto
Multiple DJs provided music throughout the night.
Multiple DJs provided music throughout the night.Donna Aceto
State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal with his husband, David Sigal.
State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal with his husband, David Sigal.Donna Aceto
Michael Mallon and Assemblymember Tony Simone.
Michael Mallon and Assemblymember Tony Simone.Donna Aceto
Dr. Carla Smith delivers remarks.
Dr. Carla Smith delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Closing out the night.
Closing out the night.Donna Aceto

