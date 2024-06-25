Sunset Garden Party sets the scene for Pride week in NYC

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As the sun set on Monday, June 24, New Yorkers flocked to Pier 76 at Hudson River Park for the annual Garden Party celebration, effectively kicking off the final — and biggest — week of Pride Month in the Big Apple.

The party, spearheaded by The LGBT Center, featured small bites, music, speakers, and mingling under tents on the edge of the Hudson River. This year’s Garden Party marked the first one since the LGBT Center hired a new chief executive officer, Dr. Carla Smith, who stepped into the role in February.

This year’s Garden Party brought elected officials, as well, including out lawmakers like State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Tony Simone, in addition to allies such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

See some photos below: