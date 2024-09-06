TGNCIQ+ community members deserve secure jobs

My name is Janitzia Lara, and I am a 32 year-old Transgender woman. Three years ago I was forced to flee Nicaragua because of persecution. Since arriving in New York I have found my community and my voice. But the one thing that has been most difficult to find is a job. I have faced employment discrimination over and over again, simply for living as my authentic self.

It is so hard to leave everything behind for the promise of a better life. Three years ago I was a college student in Nicaragua. I faced daily discrimination because of my gender expression, but I also found a beautiful community of Trans people who fought against stigmatization and advocated for healthcare for my community. Through them I found my voice and my confidence. I was working at Walmart and had big plans for the future. All of this came to a halt when I was arrested during a peaceful protest. I was accused by the police of being anti- government, which made me a target in a country where tensions are high and political oppression is rampant. From then on I feared for my life, which led me to take the difficult decision of coming to the United States, leaving my friends and family behind.

When I first came to New York, I had no money and wound up sleeping in train stations and on the streets. I know that this city is expensive, and I am here to work to support myself. But despite all of my efforts, it’s been nearly impossible to find someone willing to hire me because of who I am.

I remember one time I applied for a job at a supermarket. I had a successful phone interview, and was excited to move on to the next phase, where I would meet the manager in person. I had worked a similar job in the past and felt well equipped to do a great job. However, my excitement was short-lived. Once she saw me, the manager appeared shocked and retorted that she did not expect me to be Transgender. She didn’t even continue with the interview. I was told that she would call me another day, but I know how this goes. That was the last I heard of her.

Unfortunately, this experience is not uncommon for me or my Trans sisters. Although the US Supreme Court has ruled that discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation is illegal — and despite New York’s laws prohibiting gender-based employment discrimination at the state and city level — this happens to me, and to thousands of Trans people every day. Like me, many others struggle to find steady work or any work at all, amongst other issues such as mistreatment at the workplace, and denial of promotions, which has led many of us to live in poverty. According to the 2023 New York State Department of Labor Report on Transgender, Gender Non-conforming, and Non-binary Persons in The Workforce, 31.9% of the Transgender population in New York State had an annual household income of less than $25,000.

While I escaped a precarious situation in Nicaragua, in many ways my life continues to be at risk here in New York. To this day, I struggle to find a stable job and income. I have delivered food, cleaned houses, done construction, and worked other jobs, but none of these have been steady positions. During particularly difficult times I have also done sex work to buy basic necessities for myself and send my mother, who is sick with diabetes, a little bit of money to buy her medication. Sex work is not my chosen profession, but it is an essential lifeline for many Trans people who face disproportionate rates of discrimination and poverty. That’s why we need lawmakers in Albany to pass the Stop Violence in the Sex Trade Act, which would protect people in my community by decriminalizing sex work. This would allow people to engage in sex trades without experiencing violent policing for doing their jobs. Sex workers, just workers like in any other industry, deserve rights and protections.

Two years ago, I was fortunate to meet people who encouraged me to join Make the Road New York. This group has become like a second family to me and has renewed my courage to continue to fight for a better future for Trans, Gender Non-Conforming, Intersex, and Queer (TGNCIQ+) communities. They also helped me get my OSHA license, which I hope opens the door to better job opportunities. I also found such joy and solidarity in attending Make the Road’s annual Translatinx march, a beautiful celebration where hundreds of Trans community members and allies fill the streets of Corona Plaza with chants, large banners, and lively performances. At a time when anti-Trans legislation threatens the lives of my Trans siblings around the country, it’s so empowering to share the unique experiences of Trans women in New York, while calling for the passage of legislation that ensures protections for our community. Last year alone, 602 anti-trans bills were introduced both nationally and at the state level, with 86 becoming law. However, we won’t let this hinder our spirits. Our presence, our stories, and our advocacy shows that we are brave, proud, and capable of doing any job like anyone else in this city. We march because we believe in a future where every trans person has a secure job, secure housing, and a community full of love for who we are.

And for those outside the Trans community we have one simple demand: hire us.

Janitizia Lara is a member of Make the Road New York