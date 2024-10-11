Rochester community mourns Black trans woman killed in hit-and-run

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Honee Daniels, a 37-year-old Black trans woman, was killed in a hit-and-run in Rochester late in the evening on Oct. 2, according to police and local advocates.

Daniels was walking home at around 11:30 p.m. on a Wednesday night when a westbound vehicle fatally struck her at Lyell Ave. and Broad St. before fleeing the scene, according to police.

“We’ve actually recovered the vehicle, identified the operator of the vehicle, and charges have been filed,” Gregory Bello, a public information officer in the Rochester Police Department, told Gay City News. However, Bello did not reveal further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Media outlets and the police have either deadnamed Daniels or misgendered her, according to the Advocate, which reported on the case on Oct. 7. Bello told Gay City News that he had seen reports that Daniels was transgender, but would not confirm her identity, claiming he “doesn’t have a way” to do so.

Javannah Davis, a Black trans advocate in Rochester who also works as a community nurse, activist, and columnist for Blaque/Out Magazine, confirmed Daniels’ identity to Gay City News and underscored the importance of a thorough investigation.

“Far too often, not only are trans individuals misgendered in the press or misgendered by the police department, but we’re also pushed to the side when it comes to proper investigation into the matter at hand,” Davis said.

Dominic L. Wright-McCloud, who had a 22-year friendship with Daniels and considered her family, recalled first meeting her when they were both part of a youth group at the Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley. They were both 15 years old at the time.

“I am utterly and completely devastated,” Wright-McCloud told Gay City News. “Her death has shaken up my entire world. I have never felt pain like this, and I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy.”

Daniels had what Wright-McCloud described as a charming personality.

“Honee made friends with anyone and everyone, and people adored her,” Wright-McCloud said. “She didn’t meet any strangers.”

Daniels enjoyed art and entertainment — and particularly enjoyed watching films about superheroes and magic, Wright-McCloud said. Her interests included hair, makeup, and nails.

“She could make anyone look like a movie star with a little time and the right makeup palette,” Wright-McCloud said.

However, Daniels became transient over the years and ultimately suffered from substance abuse, Wright-McCloud said, but she was nonetheless “loved, revered by my whole family, and a big portion of the LGBTQ community in Buffalo and Rochester.”

Still, Wright-McCloud is concerned that police could be dismissive of her case because of her history of substance abuse.

“The cops probably feel like it’s one less addict on the streets,” Wright-McCloud said.

“The main thing I’d like to see is the truth of what unfolded that night,” Wright-McCloud added. “The right charges need to be filed because she deserves that.”

Wright-McCloud’s mother, Lynette Vasquez, told Gay City News she also formed a very close bond with Daniels. Vasquez described her as a family member who was always willing to help contribute, whether that meant guiding children with homework or helping seniors.

“The initial reaction to the news of Honee’s death was shock, sadness, and after learning the details of Honee’s death, anger,” said Vasquez, who learned about Daniels’ death at 4:37 a.m. on Oct. 3.

“And since the Rochester Police Department is being so secretive about Honee’s murder, I have no insight on what did or did not happen,” Vasquez said.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which tracks deadly violence against transgender and non-binary individuals across the United States, has tallied at least 27 deaths so far this year, not including Daniels’ case. Among all of the slain individauls highlighted by HRC, 48% were Black trans women and 37% were misgendered or deadnmaed by authorities or the press, according to HRC. Last year, 32 known transgender individuals were killed in the US.