NYC queer bars plan viewing parties for Season 17 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Looking for something to watch in the new year?

The 17th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is set to premiere on MTV Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET as 14 contestants fight to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and win a $200,000 prize.

The first episode of Season 17 will feature a “Drag Queens Got Talent” competition with “Rate-a-Queen” scoring. The episodes will be 90 minutes, followed by the 9:30 p.m. aftershow known as “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” which goes behind the scenes of the main show.

Multiple LGBTQ bars across the city are hosting watch parties to welcome the new season, including 3 Dollar Bill, which is at 260 Meserole St. in Brooklyn. The bar is hosting a viewing party at 8 p.m. followed by an 11:30 p.m. performance. A VIP meet-and-greet with Shea Coulee will take place at 10 p.m.

Vers, which is at 714 Ninth Ave. in Manhattan, is also hosting a watch party with Season 12 star Jackie Cox. The party features a $35 food or drink minimum per person for reserved seats, with a two-seat minimum.

Eros Bar at 33-29 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria is also gearing up for the new season. The bar is hosting a viewing party beginning at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m., hosted by Vivacious.

C’Mon Everybody at 325 Franklin Ave. in Brooklyn will have a viewing party in the front bar and lounge at 8 p.m.

At Pieces Bar, which is at 8 Christopher St., host Yuhua Hamasaki will spearhead the bar’s first viewing party of the season at 8 p.m.

Hardware Bar, at 697 10th Ave., will also kick off the first of weekly viewing parties on Jan. 3 with hosts Izzy Uncut and Jasmine Kennedy. The viewing party begins at 8 p.m., with shows to follow.

Back in Brooklyn, Rify Royalty will host Metropolitan Bar’s viewing party featuring special guest Yvie Oddly and music by Boyish Charm. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Red Eye NY at 355 West 41st St. is also hosting weekly viewing parties beginning on Jan. 3. Castrata will serve as the host and attendees can get $7 Stoli drinks until 8 p.m. Free popcorn will be available. Castrata will lead a one-woman show after the premiere.

Among other locations, the hotel Moxy NYC Chelsea at 105 W. 28th St. will feature “big-screen showings, signature cocktails, and all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent you can handle,” according to its Instagram page. The weekly viewing party will be hosted by Atomic Annie and a surprise guest. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.