Sage Cassell-Rosenberg, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Sage Cassell-Rosenberg (they/he).

Sage, also known as King Femme identifies as Non-binary and Queer and uses They/he pronouns. With a keen interest in topics such as: gender; sexuality; resilience and mental health, they’ve turned their social media into a safe haven for those looking to explore themselves in their gender and sexuality. They currently are also the Program Manager for Jews of Color at Keshet, which is a Jewish non-profit that focuses on the advocacy and support for LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.