Sage Cassell-Rosenberg, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Sage Cassell-Rosenberg (they/he).

Sage, also known as King Femme  identifies as Non-binary and Queer and uses They/he pronouns. With a keen interest in topics such as: gender; sexuality; resilience and mental health, they’ve turned their social media into a safe haven for those looking to explore themselves in their gender and sexuality. They currently are also the Program Manager for Jews of Color at Keshet, which is a Jewish non-profit that focuses on the advocacy and support for LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

