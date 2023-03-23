RUSA LGBTQ+ to host seventh annual Brighton Beach Pride in May

Pride is returning to southern Brooklyn for yet another year.

RUSA LGBTQ+, a network of Russian-speaking individuals and immigrants from parts of the former Soviet Union, will march along the Riegelmann Boardwalk on May 21 to mark the seventh annual edition of Brighton Beach Pride.

Like in previous years, marchers will assemble at the Riegelmann Promenadei in Coney Island at 11:30 before stepping off at noon and heading east towards Brighton 13th Street, where marchers will stop for a rally. At 3:30 p.m., there will be an afterparty at a local restaurant, though the venue will be announced at a later date, according to organizers.

The theme of this year’s march is “United Against Fascism.” The slogan for last year’s Brighton Beach Pride March was “A free Ukraine is a free world” and there was a strong humanitarian component as organizers called on participants to step up to help Ukrainians suffering under Russian occupation.

“As immigrants and queer people from a variety of backgrounds and countries of origin, we stand in solidarity with those fighting fascism all over the world,” RUSA LGBBTQ+ noted in an event description.

Not surprisingly, last year’s march — the first Brighton Beach Pride since the all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine — placed a strong focus on Ukrainian resistance as marchers chanted phrases such as ““Hey hey, homophobia has got to go” and “Putin is a war criminal.” The crowd was interspersed with Rainbow Flags and Ukrainian Flags.

Other past marches have focused on timely issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of standing up against police brutality. On a local level, RUSA LGBTQ+ members have also used the annual Pride event to show the local neighborhood that there is a vibrant and visible queer community.

With the exception of a virtual rally during the 2020 COVID pandemic, all of the previous Brighton Beach Pride events have been held in person.

To learn more about Brighton Beach Pride and RSVP, click here.