Can reproductive freedom trump Florida Senator Rick Scott?

In the 16th episode of “Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year,” we revisit the election scene in Florida.

In August, I had a very engaging conversation with Nadine Smith, the executive director of the LGBTQ civil rights group Equality Florida.

Nadine described in vivid detail the way in which Florida is already living with what Project 2025 threatens for the whole nation.

But she also talked about the impressive surge in progressive activism fighting back against the agenda Governor Ron DeSantis has implemented there.

Though Florida is not typically talked about as a potential swing state, there are important opportunities on the ballot there.

An abortion rights referendum that would restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in response to a draconian six-week abortion ban is mobilizing voters across the state.

And Rick Scott — a Republican US Senator with very low approval numbers who has been a staunch opponent of LGBTQ rights and reproductive freedom as well as a threat to the future of Social Security and Medicare — is locked in an increasingly tight reelection battle against Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

This week, I speak to Cheyenne Drews of Progress Florida and Anders Croy from Florida Watch about the abortion rights push, about Rick Scott’s record, and even about the wave of enthusiasm that Kamala Harris has brought to Florida.

