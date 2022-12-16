Rachel Wright (and family), Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Psychotherapist Rachel Wright, MA, LMFT (she/her) and her family.

Rachel is recognized as one of the freshest voices on modern relationships, mental health, and sex. She is an experienced speaker, group facilitator, educator, therapist, podcast host, coach, and on-camera mental health and relationship expert. Rachel has been featured widely in the media, including on Cheddar TV, as a regular contributor to SHAPE, INSIDER, and hundreds of other outlets. Her new podcast, The Wright Conversations, is climbing the charts and getting rave reviews from listeners.

Ashley (she/her) has lived in New York for over 10 years, working in a variety of culinary roles in both the front and back of house. She’s currently a culinary director, where she gets to bring her love of mayonnaise to work every day. She’s also an amateur at-home crafter and spends her free time trying to bring more beauty into her home and the world.

Yair (he/him), was born and raised in New York, and has spent his career in food — the last several years as a private chef for a family. He is a loving partner to two wonderful women (and Kyle!) and a dad to Penny and Randy. He loves working out, making obscure Broadway references, and going on adventures.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.