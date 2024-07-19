Irena Nayfield, Thank You for Coming Out

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Dr. Irena Nayfeld (she/they).

Irena Nayfeld (or Dr. Nay, if you’re feeling fancy) is a psychologist of human development, education consultant, embodied healing facilitator and nature connection guide. She is also a poet, a dancer, an aunty, a wild woman, and aspiring farmer / herbalist. After spending many years in chronic pain and burn out, she has spent the last decade rehumanizing, and reclaiming her wholeness and her joy.

Irena now delights in creating soul-nurturing, humanity-affirming spaces that guide others into reconnecting with themselves, each other, and the natural world.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.