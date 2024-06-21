Rev. Micah Bucey, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Rev. Micah Bucey (they/them).

Rev. Micah Bucey is a radical faith leader, a flaming fairy, and an enthusiastic fan who loves to extravagantly celebrate ever-evolving queerness, open-hearted spirituality, fierce justice-making, and unfettered co-creativity. Micah serves as the Senior Minister of New York City’s Judson Church and as the Artistic Director of Judson Commons, is the author of The Book of Tiny Prayer, and is constantly available to discuss the prophetic potential of art, particularly when the conversation pertains to Dolly Parton, David Bowie, Mister Rogers, Mavis Staples, John Waters, Grace Jones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Alice Munro, James Baldwin, Doctor Who, Pedro Almodóvar, Lana Del Rey, and whatever movie they’ve just seen.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.