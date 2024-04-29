PrEP4All to host ‘no pants’ fundraiser for HIV prevention advocacy

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Who needs pants anyway?

PrEP4All, an organization fighting for equitable access to HIV prevention and treatment, is planning to host a “No Pants Gala” fundraiser in Manhattan on May 20 to support the non-profit’s advocacy work.

The Monday evening event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Red Eye NY, which is at 355 W. 41st St. The fundraiser will include MC Peachez Iman Cummings, the queer a capella ensemble TONEWALL, and nightlife photographer Ryan Rude.

While the no pants theme may be a fun one, organizers are simultaneously inviting attendees to use the opportunity to focus on the purpose of the event: to support the broader effort to prevent HIV and make it easier for individuals to access the resources they need to carry out that mission. An event flyer describes the event as a fundraiser to “support advocacy towards a national PrEP program.”

“We are excited to host the No Pants Gala as a celebration of diversity, solidarity, and progress in HIV prevention,” Sharisse McClure, development and operations manager at PrEP4All, said in a written statement. “By coming together in our pants-free attire, we are not only making a fashion statement but also showing our commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to life-saving HIV prevention measures.”

PrEP4All’s work includes analyzing policies, preparing reports, and advocating and meeting with lawmakers and organizations. Most of the work pertains to the fight against HIV/AIDS, but PrEP4All has stepped in to assist in other areas, too, including COVID-19 and mpox. PrEP4All has organized letters to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House, and others, drawing dozens of signatures from organizations involved in HIV/AIDS work.

Members of PrEP4All told Gay City News in 2022 that the organization was looking to secure additional funding to host more summits in the future after previously hosting events which sought to address racial disparities in PrEP.

While insurance access to PrEP has improved over the years, disparities persist and many people still lack access to the HIV prevention medication. New options like injectable PrEP have yet to gain wide availability, though it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and received an “A” rating from the US Preventive Services Task Force, which is a panel of experts who issue recommendations for preventative services. That means insurance companies will eventually be required to cover it.

Early tickets for the No Pants Gala are $50 until May 1, at which point the price will go up to $75.

“PrEP is about so much more than HIV prevention; it’s about social connection, love, sex, and the power of community,” PrEP4All executive director Jeremiah Johnson said. “When we were looking at a way to raise awareness and raise funds to accelerate our groundbreaking national policy advocacy toward equitable PrEP access, we wanted to do something that embodied the freedom and fun that inspires our work.”

According to Red Eye, the dress code for the evening is “No Pants Glamour (Think cocktail attire with a twist!).”

“Whether wearing your flashiest briefs, a tasteful bathing suit, a kilt, or a tutu, we’re excited to see what pants-free looks people bring,” the event description reads.