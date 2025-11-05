Out City Council candidates win big in general election races

Out incumbents running in the general election for City Council seats across the city won handily on Nov. 4, according to unofficial election results, and the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus is poised to grow by one member.

In total, six out city lawmakers — including five Democrats and a Republican — won another term in the City Council. Yet another out candidate seeking to join the City Council, Justin Sanchez of the Bronx, also won his general election race after securing a primary victory earlier this year, expanding the City Council’s LGBTQ representation. Sanchez, a past president of the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, won 86% of the vote in District 17, beating Republican Rosaline Nieves, who finished with 10.49%.

In Manhattan’s District 3, Erik Bottcher — who co-chairs the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus alongside Tiffany Cabán — had no difficulty dispatching his competitor, Dominick Romeo, en route to securing 89.97% of the vote. For her part, Cabán walked to the finish line in Queens’ District 22 without any competition, earning 97% of the vote.

Another non-competitive race unfolded in Brooklyn’s District 35, where out Councilmember Crystal Hudson, formerly the chair of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, defeated her conservative challenger, Benny Rosenberger, 92.75%-5.35%. In the neighboring District 36, out Councilmember Chi Ossé went unopposed, winning 99% of the vote.

In Queens’ District 29, out Queens Councilmember Lynn Schulman won her race against Republican Jonathan Rinaldi, 72.16%-27.46%.

Meanwhile, in Staten Island’s District 50, Councilmember David Carr, the first out Republican city lawmaker, also defeated his Democratic opponent, Radhakrishna Mohan, with ease. Carr won 77.92%-26.91%, giving him another term in office.

Another out candidate, Edafe Okporo, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Councilmember Shaun Abreu in the Democratic primary for Manhattan’s District 7, was on the ballot yet again in the general election, but registered just 4.7%. In winning re-election, Abreu secured 86%, while second-place finisher Manual Williams managed to get 8.85%.