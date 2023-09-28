NYC teacher reassigned from students after homophobic tirade

A New York City public school teacher and baseball coach was seen blasting homophobic slurs from a car in a viral video posted to social media last week, NBC News reported.

The teacher at Flushing High School, identified by NBC News as Juan Ynoa, is seen in the video making anti-gay remarks, including “I’ll rape your f***ing a**, you f*****!”

Matthew Kevelson, a musician, took the video after a road rage incident that started after Ynoa allegedly cut across three lanes of traffic, he told NBC.

Kevelson told NBC he posted the video as a form of protection against the possibility of retaliation.

“If he’s a coach, if he’s a teacher in the community, a leader of the community, he can’t be acting like that in public,” Kevelson said.

New York City Department of Education press secretary Nathaniel Styer told Gay City News in an email that “this staff member was reassigned away from students pending an investigation.”

In a statement posted to Facebook the New York Longhorns Baseball Team, which Kevelson coached, wrote “We have been made aware of a verbal altercation involving a member of our community and a Longhorns staff member. Upon learning of this incident the staff member was relieved of his duties with our organization.”

The statement reads, “The actions, words and sentiments expressed by the former member do not align in any way with the Longhorns core values and mission to provide a positive and supportive place for baseball players to develop into young adults both on and off the field.”