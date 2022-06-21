NYC Pride 2022: Events planned throughout June’s final weekend

The final stretch of Pride Month is indeed here — and it’s time to salvage what’s left of it. If you’re planning on partaking in the festivities during the final days of the month, check out our guide of events below. There are several local Pride events leading up to Pride Sunday, which offers two main marches — the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March and Heritage of Pride’s NYC Pride March.

NYC Drag March

When: Friday June 24, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The West Village

Led by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the NYC Drag March is an annual march the last Friday of Pride month. The march starts in Tompkins Square Park and ends in front of the Stonewall Inn.

Love Above All Ball

When: Friday June 24, 9 p.m.

Where: The Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza 65th Floor, New York, NY 10112

Rockefeller Center hosts the 2022 Love Above All Ball, featuring performances from Oliver Sim, Alex Newell, Honey Davenport, and Jinkx Monsoon. Chef Andy Baraghani and cocktail mixologist Shannon Mustipher will curate the menu for the evening. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

The Rally

When: Friday June 24, 4 p.m.

Where: The Battery at State Street and Battery Place, New York, NY

The annual Pride Rally is returning to an in-person format this year, but it will also be streaming live for those who would rather participate virtually. Raquel Willis and Sage Dolan-Sandrino will be the hosts, while Chase Strangio, Dominique Morgan, and Schuyler Bailar — all grand marshals at Sunday’s Pride March — will be speaking. B. Hawk Snipes, Edafe Okoporo, Linda La, Shawnee Kish, Angy Rivera, and The Okra Project, and the National LGBTQ+ Task Force are also listed as speakers. Register for free via Showclix.

Harlem Pride

When: Saturday, June 25, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: 12th Avenue at West 135th Street, New York, NY 10027

Harlem Pride brings the queer festivities uptown. The all-day fair will feature two stages: the main stages for family-friendly performances and the DJ stage for dancing all afternoon. Additional activities include face painting and drag story hour. For additional information, visit harlempride.org.

Pride Extravaganza at Books Are Magic

When: Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m.

Where: Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Books Are Magic invites you to a Pride-themed story with authors Joanna McClintick, Jodie Patterson, Justin Richardson, and Peter Parnell. Author books will be available for purchase and select proceeds and donations benefit Callen-Lorde. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Youth Pride

When: Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m.

Where: Rumsey Playfield at Central Park

LGBTQ youth and their families can register to participate in Youth Pride, which will be headlined by Taylor Bennett and co-hosted by Ezra Michel and Ruba Wilson. There will be more than a dozen performers on hand at the event. Learn more at nycpride.org/event/youth-pride.

Dyke March

When: Saturday June 25, 5 p.m.

Where: Bryant Park, Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets, New York, NY 10018

The New York City Dyke March celebrates its 30th anniversary. The theme this year is D4T–Dykes for Trans Liberation. The march will begin at Bryant Park and head down Fifth Avenue, concluding in Washington Square Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, water bottles, and face masks.

Pride Island

When: Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. both days

Where: Play Lawn on Governors Island, Brooklyn, NY 11231

NYC Pride’s Pride Island music festival returns for two days of concerts. On Saturday, catch Lil Kim, along with Shenseea, Netta, Raye, and Papi Juice. Throat goat Kim Petras will headline Sunday’s lineup. Ferry service will run every 15-minutes on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $115 and can be purchased via Showclix.

Fantasy Days (formerly VIP Rooftop Party)

When: Saturday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Where: Harbor Rooftop at 621 West 46th Street

Rotating DJs, pop-up performances, and other fun festivities are planned at Harbor Rooftop for Fantasy Days, which is NYC Pride’s circuit party. The event is slated to feature Ana Paula, Marco da Silva, Kurtis Jose, and DJ Mohammad. Tickets start at $60 through Showclix.

PrideFest

When: Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m.

Where: Ninth Street to 12th Street along Fourth Avenue

The 26th annual PrideFest street fair, complete with vendors of all kinds and plenty of entertainment, will be held on Fourth Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street.

Queer Liberation March

When: Sunday June 26, 1 p.m.

Where: Foley Square, New York, NY 10013

The Reclaim Pride Coalition will host the fourth annual Queer Liberation March, marching from Foley Square and ending in Washington Square Park. The theme this year is Queer Liberation March for Trans and BIPOC Freedom, Reproductive Justice, and Bodily Autonomy in response to the ongoing attacks on reproductive rights and health access. This march drew tens of thousands last year and served as the main Pride March when the Heritage of Pride March went virtual.

NYC Pride March

When: Sunday, June 26, 12 p.m.

Where: Kickoff at 25th Street and 5th Avenue

NYC Pride, also known as Heritage of Pride, will resume its annual parade, featuring various non-profits and corporations, on the last Sunday of Pride. The March starts at 25th Street and heads south on Fifth Avenue before turning west on Eight Street, zig-zagging through Christopher Street past Stonewall, and turning north on Seventh Avenue. The march ends at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue. The 2022 grand marshals include Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan, and Chase Strangio.

Bliss Days

When: Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m.

Where: Harbor Rooftop at 621 West 46th Street

Bliss Days (formerly Femme Fatale), which celebrates LGBTQ women, is back for the first time since 2019. DJs, dancers, and other performers will highlight the evening. Masks are encouraged and guests will need to provide proof of vacation or a negative test. Get tickets at showclix.com.