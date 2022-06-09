Get ready for Gay City News’ Pride issue

Pride festivities are returning to the streets of New York City in 2022 — and Gay City News is providing coverage every step of the way.

Our annual Pride issue will be coming out on Thursday, June 23, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to read about the Pride events leading up to and during the final weekend of the month.

This year’s Pride issue comes at a time when in-person Pride festivities are making their way back to New York City. Local Pride Marches — from borough-based events to the main Pride March — are returning to in-person formats for the first time since 2019 following two years of COVID-related restrictions and virtual or hybrid events.

In addition to our regular distribution, we will be handing out extra copies of our Pride issue at the NYC Pride March on June 26. The Pride issue — our largest issue of the year — will include a complete guide to Pride as well as all of the latest news, entertainment, and events surrounding the LGBTQ community in New York City and beyond. Gay City News is an official media partner of the 2022 NYC Pride March.

