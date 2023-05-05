NYC May Day march brings attention to labor issues

Workers, local organizations, and advocates marched in Manhattan on May Day, May 1, to highlight labor issues — including rights for sex workers.

Marchers brought along Trans Flags along with signs and red umbrellas emblazoned with messages calling for the decriminalization of sex work. Advocates also took time during a rally to advocate for the Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act, a comprehensive sex work decriminalization bill that first introduced in New York in 2019.

Advocates made their way from Washington Square Park to Foley Square as they called for the passage of other legislation such as the Secure Jobs Act, which would ban employers from firing workers without just cause. They also discussed issues such as discrimination and unfair wages.

Make the Road New York, the Caribbean Equality Project, and others were on hand for the event.

See some photos below: