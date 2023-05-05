Advocacy

NYC May Day march brings attention to labor issues

By Adrian Childress Posted on
8B7A4836
Adrian Childress

Workers, local organizations, and advocates marched in Manhattan on May Day, May 1, to highlight labor issues — including rights for sex workers.

Marchers brought along Trans Flags along with signs and red umbrellas emblazoned with messages calling for the decriminalization of sex work. Advocates also took time during a rally to advocate for the Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act, a comprehensive sex work decriminalization bill that first introduced in New York in 2019.

Advocates made their way from Washington Square Park to Foley Square as they called for the passage of other legislation such as the Secure Jobs Act, which would ban employers from firing workers without just cause. They also discussed issues such as discrimination and unfair wages.

Make the Road New York, the Caribbean Equality Project, and others were on hand for the event.

See some photos below:

Adrian Childress
Adrian Childress
Adrian Childress
Adrian Childress

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC