NYC AIDS Memorial announces Pride Month events

The New York City AIDS Memorial is holding a pair of events during Pride Month to spotlight long-term survivors and remember those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS in New York City and beyond.

“We are pleased to be again offering programs during Pride Month at the New York City AIDS Memorial, on and off-site, especially after the tremendous response to last year’s programs,” New York City AIDS Memorial executive director Dave Harper said. “We are grateful to all of the participating artists and are excited to welcome audiences to the Memorial, not only to remember, but also to renew this living and breathing site with creative energy, and to reflect on the stories of our past to inspire our future.”

The first event — the second annual Legends of Drag revue — will take place on June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Susan and John Hess Family Theater and Gallery within the Whitney Museum of American Art at 99 Gansevoort St.

Coinciding with HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day, the event celebrates queer elders who have played an important role in their respective communities. There will be performances by Linda Simpson, Simone, Ruby Rims, Egyptt LaBeija, Princess Diandra, and Lawanda Jackson. There will also be an installation featuring Agosto Machado.

Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at nycaidsmemorial.org.

“The event follows last year’s successful first annual Legends of Drag revue, which took place ahead of a silent disco at the New York City AIDS Memorial.

The second event of the month, called “A Remembrance,” is free and will begin at 3 p.m. on June 15 at the New York City AIDS Memorial, which is located at 76 Greenwich Ave. The memorial is adjacent to the site of the former St. Vincent’s Hospital, where many New Yorkers with AIDS were treated.

“A Remembrance” will showcase performances and music curated by artist Alex Stadler. aAliy A. Muhammad will lead a spoken-word performance with Melvin Dixon’s poetry, while Syrian-born composer Kinan Abou-afach and mezzo-soprano Elisa Sutherland will lead a performance of “Untold Elegy.”

Actor Jessica Hecht will read “The Simplest Thing,” by actor and writer Cookie Mueller, who died due to AIDS-related causes in 1989. A limited edition print with an excerpt from “The Simplest Thing” will be donated to the audience.

The event will also feature a performance by New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Learn more at nycaidsmemorial.org.