Advocates brave the rain at 32nd Out of the Darkness vigil on World AIDS Day

Advocates carry the banner at the 32nd Out of the Darkness World AIDS Day candlelight vigil.
Advocates carry the banner at the 32nd Out of the Darkness World AIDS Day candlelight vigil.
Donna Aceto

Despite rainy conditions, advocates joined together on Dec. 1 to commemorate World AIDS Day at the New York City AIDS Memorial in the 32nd annual Coming Out of the Darkness event.

The gathering represented just part of a day-long slate of events at the NYC AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day. Beginning at 10 a.m., Housing Works presented a reading of the names of New Yorkers lost to AIDS, followed by a World AIDS Day queer soup night with chefs LJ Almendras, Chala June, Alex Koones, and Levi Allen.

At 6 p.m., the Out of the Darkness candlelight vigil was held before a World AIDS Day performance with music by W.A.Mozart, text by the late Larry Kramer, and directed/conceived by Kevin Carillo.

The Out of the Darkness event was organized by Brent Nicholson Earle, Housing Works, and GMHC. Earle and Jesús Aguais of AID for AIDS served as speakers at the event.

Speaker Brent Nicholson Earle, a lead organizer and mainstay of the annual Out of the Darkness event on World AIDS Day.
Speaker Brent Nicholson Earle, a lead organizer and mainstay of the annual Out of the Darkness event on World AIDS Day.
Advocates hold candles during the Out of the Darkness vigil.
Advocates hold candles during the Out of the Darkness vigil.Donna Aceto
Jesús Aguais of AID for AIDS delivers remarks.
Jesús Aguais of AID for AIDS delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
The closing performance at the NYC AIDS Memorial.
The closing performance at the NYC AIDS Memorial.Donna Aceto

