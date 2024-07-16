Nominations open for 2024 Gay City News Impact Awards

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 2024 Gay City News Impact Awards gala is just four months away — and nominations are now open.

The annual awards event, now in its ninth year, honors individuals who have delivered positive change in the LGBTQ community in New York City and beyond. This year the Impact Awards will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Terrace on the Park in Queens.

Since 2016, Gay City News has hosted the Impact Awards in an effort to recognize the contributions of community members and allies who have made an impact in their respective areas, including activism, corporate and non-profit leadership, law, healthcare, education, and more.

Some difference-makers deliver change in the workplace, while others are trailblazers through their volunteer or advocacy work. But the common thread among honorees is that they all play a contributing role in the quest for a better future for the community.

In addition to the event itself, Gay City News also produces a special glossy book for the Impact Awards to highlight the honorees and the work they do.

Now is the time to begin nominating potential honorees for this year’s event. To submit nominations, contact Amanda Tarley by phone at 718-249-9640 or by email at amanda@gaycitynews.com.