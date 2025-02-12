From Thailand to Key West: LGBTQ highlights from the 2025 New York Travel & Adventure Show

New York State Tourism’s I ♥︎ NY rainbow heart was a popular selfie point inside of the LGBTQ Pavilion at the New York Travel and Adventure Show in January 2025.

The Travel & Adventure Show returned to New York’s Javits Center on the last weekend of January, drawing 23,500 people, according to Unicomm, the company behind the event and related travel shows across the country.

This year’s show, held Jan. 24-25 — just days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump — coincided with continuous attacks on LGBTQ citizens and other marginalized groups. That’s why, even with the glitter, drag, and rainbow-strewed LGBTQ Pavilion, organized by Ed Salvato, an educator and consultant with decades of experience in the LGBTQ travel field, some attendees and exhibitors wondered what the future held for travel and its embrace of diversity.

LGBTQ Pavilion exhibitors included old standbys like South Africa, the first country to enshrine equal rights for LGBTQ citizens into its constitution. New York State served as the Pavilion’s literal heart, with its giant rainbow fiberglass “I HEART NY” being a popular selfie point.

“Here in the LGBTQ pavilion, we specialize in what I would call being inclusive,” Salvato told Gay City News. “We welcome anyone who comes to visit our travel show. Anywhere they go, in any booth, they’re going to be warmly welcomed no matter what. But here in the LGBTQ space, we don’t assume you’re straight or cisgender.”

Reflecting on a conversation with a Pavilion visitor, Salvato pointed out the value of diversity and inclusion in travel.

“Yesterday, I met this transgender man who was so delighted to be here,” Salvato said. “He said, ‘I’m so excited I’m getting married in August, and I feel like I could really go to upstate New York for a honeymoon. I feel like I’ll be safe.’ And it just warmed my heart, and it gave me chills just now telling you about it, because that’s really why we’re here.”

The Pavilion exhibitors included Key West, a popular LGBTQ destination for decades. How an iconic destination remains popular generation after generation might be a question on a show attendee’s mind. Representing the Florida city was Jordan Upchurch, a member of the board of directors for the Key West Business Guild, the city’s LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Upchurch told Gay City News, “First, we focus on our history. We talk about the Rainbow Flag that happened a little over 20 years ago, that Gilbert Baker, himself, the creator of the rainbow flag, helped sew.”

Upchurch was referring to the world’s largest Rainbow Flag, a symbol of gay liberation, which stretched beach to beach along Duval Street, images of which are used in tourism promotion. He also mentioned that while many Key West resorts cater to the LGBTQ community, there are many others, meaning visitors can “mix with everybody.” This spirit of conviviality was why Upchurch said Key West’s motto is “one human family.”

Upchurch also told Gay City News that while Key West is in Florida, a deeply conservative state with right-wing anti-LGBTQ politicians like Governor Ron DeSantis and new Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “People commonly say to us, wow, I don’t feel like I’m in Florida. I don’t feel like I’m in the United States when I’m in Key West. And that’s a very common feeling, and a lot of that has to do with the friendliness and the island vibes.”

Another destination long popular with LGBTQ travelers is Massachusetts’ Provincetown, east of Boston on Cape Cod. Rather than exhibit in the Pavilion, the booth was in the New England section, its walls decorated with rainbows touting Pride. Anthony Fuccillo, the city’s director of tourism, told Gay City News the Travel & Adventure Show’s Javits gathering is important because “New York is one of the largest booking destinations or areas where our visitors come from, so we feel it’s a great opportunity to engage them and speak to them.”

“The LGBTQ community knows that Provincetown is a place where you can visit and you can just be yourself,” Fuccillo said. “It has a feeling of intimacy there that you can just open up and not worry about what someone else thinks, because no one cares.”

Other destination popular with LGBTQ travelers included Jersey Shore cities like Asbury Park and Atlantic City, represented by performance artist Mackie the Stilt Walker, whose real name is John McNair. Canada, which legalized same-sex marriage before the United States, also had several cities and provinces with booths. Greater Miami & Miami Beach, home to the longtime popular LGBTQ destination of South Beach, which is transforming from gentrification and other pressures, gave out inflatable pink flamingos. European destinations, cruise companies, and other forms of travel popular with LGBTQs and mainstream travelers alike were also among the dozens of booths.

One unique exhibitor was Travel Unity, a non-profit focused on diversity, equity and inclusion within the travel space. Founder Roni Weiss cautioned that while certain groups are under heightened attack, such as those who are transgender, the impact is felt across the travel industry more broadly.

“Unfortunately, as much as we might want to distinguish the political class and political decisions from the rest of society and the populace, travelers don’t always make that division,” Weiss told Gay City News. “So, when there are policies that seem to be attacking… certain groups, it impacts people who believe in inclusion and want to support, give their money to and go to places that are inclusive.”

One bright spot was Thailand, which recently passed a same-sex marriage law, the second in Asia after Taiwan. Chompu Marusachot, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand New York office, told Gay City News many people had come up to her country’s booth asking about the new law.

“We respect all diversity and welcome everyone to Thailand,” Marusachot said. “The new law helps to promote Thailand for all, and for LGBTs. It is a good opportunity. Marriage, they can make it happen in Thailand, and all Thai embassies around the world.”

“Thailand wants to focus and have more opportunity for this market,” Marusachot excitedly added, mentioning that visitors curious about the new law should visit the website Thailand has for LGBTQ tourism, www.gothaibefree.com.

While the Travel & Adventure Show is held in several cities across the country, including Chicago, Phoenix, Dallas and Los Angeles, the LGBTQ Pavilion is only in select cities, including Washington DC in late March.

Commenting on the new environment in the nation’s capital, Salvato told Gay City News, “We’re like a little bubble, in a sense, and it’s a very blue city, so to speak. It’s a very progressive city that values inclusion and values diversity and inclusion. The show itself is the four walls within those four walls; everyone who walks in there is going to be seen as an individual, celebrated, and will be warmly welcomed, especially at our LGBTQ pavilion.”

The New York Travel & Adventure Show returns to the Javits Center in January of 2026.