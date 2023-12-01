New York’s LGBTQ political clubs welcome expulsion of ‘community disgrace’ George Santos

Good riddance!

Three LGBTQ political clubs in New York City expressed relief on Dec. 1 after members of Congress voted 33-114 to expel out gay Congressmember George Santos following a tumultuous 11-month tenure in office against a backdrop of lies, schemes, and indictments.

“As LGBTQ New Yorkers, we are relieved to see serial liar and community disgrace George Santos expelled from Congress,” noted a joint statement featuring the citywide Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, the Lavender Line Democrats of Queens, and the Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn. “The residents of New York’s Third congressional district deserve a representative who will fight for their rights and interests — instead they had one who thought solely of himself and personal enrichment.”

The three clubs are among several LGBTQ political clubs in New York City, which tend to gather regularly to endorse politicians seeking office and support candidates on the campaign trail — usually with a particular focus on advancing queer issues. They also ask office-seekers to fill out questionnaires outlining their positions on a range of issues.

The joint statement issued on Dec. 1 reflected shared disdain for a politician who rose from relative obscurity to win one of the most powerful positions in America for nearly a year. A New York Times report published in December of 2022 — a month after his general election victory — marked the first time he gained widespread attention over his background.

Looking forward, the clubs are stressing the importance of electing a replacement who would strongly support LGBTQ issues, especially given the ongoing attacks on transgender rights and the broader LGBTQ community in political spaces across the nation.

“We urge New York’s party leaders who will shape the race for the next representative to remember that respect for LGBTQ community is essential to the Democratic Party,” the clubs stated. “Any candidate hoping to represent Queens and Long Island should respect LGBTQ people, fight for our rights, and advance our interests at the local and national levels. With a resurgence in homophobia and transphobia, from book bans to violence at drag shows, LGBTQ residents of this district need a representative who will not shy away from defending our community. We look forward to ensuring that the candidate to take this seat meets these standards, and stands with LGBTQ New Yorkers.”

Governor Kathy Hochul announced after the expulsion vote that she would move forward with a special election to fill Santos’ former seat.