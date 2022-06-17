New US citizens sworn in near Stonewall Inn

Commemorating Pride Month, a dozen individuals from nine countries were ushered in as new United States citizens just outside of the Stonewall Inn on June 17.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur M. Jaddou and the 12 new American citizens gathered at the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park, where the individuals participated in the Oath of Allegiance.

Those in attendance included USCIS Acting New York District Director Denise Frazier, National Park Service Site Supervisor Dr. Ramon Mangual, president and founder of USCIS Pride, Joseph Chmielewski.

The 12 new citizens include folks from Albania, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Ghana, India, Pakistan, Spain, and Turkey.