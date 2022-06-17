National

New US citizens sworn in near Stonewall Inn

Naturalization Ceremony at Stonewall Natl Park.
A dozen individuals participate in a naturalization ceremony at Christpher Park.
Donna Aceto

Commemorating Pride Month, a dozen individuals from nine countries were ushered in as new United States citizens just outside of the Stonewall Inn on June 17.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur M. Jaddou and the 12 new American citizens gathered at the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park, where the individuals participated in the Oath of Allegiance.

Those in attendance included USCIS Acting New York District Director Denise Frazier, National Park Service Site Supervisor Dr. Ramon Mangual, president and founder of USCIS Pride, Joseph Chmielewski.

The 12 new citizens include folks from Albania, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Ghana, India, Pakistan, Spain, and Turkey.

Handing over the certificate of naturalization.Donna Aceto
Celebrating during the ceremony.Donna Aceto
Taking the Oath of Allegiance.Donna Aceto
Dr. Ramon Mangual, Ur Jaddou, Denise Frazier, and Joseph Chmielewski.Donna Aceto
Taking the Pledge of AllegianceDonna Aceto
Supporting dad!Donna Aceto
The special naturalization ceremony was in conjuction with Pride Month.

