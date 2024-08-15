Neon Coat Connects NYC Businesses with LGBTQ+ Professional Models and Creators

In the dynamic world of social media, visibility and representation are paramount, especially for communities like LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. Neon Coat has emerged as a vibrant marketing platform fostering organic connections between local businesses in New York City and professional models and creators, with a significant emphasis on LGBTQ+ representation.

At the helm of Neon Coat is visionary founder and veteran model Larissa Drekonja, who has been going to LGBTQ+ community events in NYC for years. Neon Coat serves as a conduit, linking businesses like restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, medspas, and fitness studios who are seeking diverse and authentic representation with a pool of professional models and creators, many of whom proudly identify as LGBTQ+.

Through its meticulously curated selection of models and creators, Neon Coat offers businesses the opportunity to authentically connect with the LGBTQ+ demographic. Whether it’s for daily content or sponsored videos, Neon Coat provides businesses with access to a pool of talented and diverse models and creators who create beautiful content that elevates the business, reaches a ton of potential local customers, and can be re-posted on the business’s own account. Neon Coat members also liven up the in-person vibe of the businesses they attend.

One of the standout features of Neon Coat is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. Recognizing the rich diversity within the LGBTQ+ community, Neon Coat ensures that its roster of models and creators represents a spectrum of identities, body types, and backgrounds. From genderqueer to non-binary, from queer people of color to differently-abled individuals, Neon Coat celebrates the multifaceted nature of queer identity.

In a world where representation matters more than ever, Neon Coat stands as a beacon of progress and possibility. By creating opportunities for LGBTQ+ models and creators to shine and NYC businesses to connect with authenticity, Neon Coat is not just a marketing platform; it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and representative social media landscape.

If you’re interested in learning more, email partnerships@neoncoat.com.