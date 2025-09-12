Mpox cases continue to climb in New York City

Mpox cases are continuing to rise in New York City following a spring and summertime uptick, according to the latest statistics published by city health officials.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which releases updated mpox numbers once per month, reported 57 cases of mpox from Aug. 10 to Sept. 11 of this year — and the week ending in Sept. 6 saw the most cases in a one-week period so far this year.

The city saw less than a dozen cases per month in the first quarter of the year, but cases started increasing in April, when the city saw 14 cases of mpox. Cases further increased from that point forward, with 34 reported in May and 33 in June. There were 44 cases in July and 59 cases in August — more than any other month so far in 2025. So far, the city has reported 16 cases of mpox through the first 11 days of September.

Every week since July 12 has seen double-digit cases after only seeing one week of at least 10 cases in the first five months of the year. The week ending on Sept. 6 — the most recent week of data available — concluded with 16 cases, which surpassed the previous weekly high of 15 cases in August.

Still, the rise in cases pales in comparison to the explosive numbers during the 2022 outbreak, which saw 3,821 cases across the five boroughs from May to December of that year. In comparison, the city has logged a total of 226 cases so far this year. Last year saw a similar uptick in mpox cases. Between Jan. 1 of 2024 and Jan. 9 of 2025, 420 people tested positive for mpox in the city.

The 2022 mpox outbreak slammed the city with nearly 100 cases per day at its peak before decreasing to 50 per day in mid-August of that year and continuing to fizzle out in the fall. Yet, it never completely went away, and in May of last year, city officials warned of a “substantial increase” in cases from October of 2023 to April of last year, with three-quarters of those cases impacting individuals who either did not get the two-dose mpox vaccine or only received one dose.

City health officials said on Aug. 1 of this year that the uptick in cases “follows a seasonal trend we have seen in previous years with cases increasing during the spring and summer months.” Last summer, the city tallied 36 cases in June, 33 in July, and 41 in August.

When asked for comment again Sept. 12, city health officials provided mostly the same statement they provided in August, emphasizing that it is a seasonal increase and encouraging individuals at risk to get vaccinated.

“The Health Department continues to monitor mpox spread in the city, including through continued contact tracing activities,” the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a written statement to Gay City News. “Cases continue to be spread mainly through sexual contact among networks of gay men and other men who have sex with men and transgender people. The Health Department encourages anyone with a new or unexpected rash or sores to contact a health care provider right away. Vaccination against mpox is encouraged for those who have been exposed or could be at risk. New Yorkers can find low- to no-cost vaccination locations using our Health Map.”

While the vaccine was initially free, it entered the commercial market last year and there are some limitations to access, though many health insurance plans cover it.

Those who wish to be vaccinated can utilize the NYC Health Map website, which shows where vaccines are located and how to get in touch with the providers offering the shots. Individuals navigating that site can filter for no-cost vaccines for uninsured folks and explore options for sliding scale payment and private insurance.