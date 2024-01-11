Memorial for James Jorden scheduled for Feb. 3

A memorial to celebrate the life of James Jorden, a New York-based opera critic, will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St., Manhattan. In addition to spoken remembrances, several opera singers are expected to perform.

Jorden was founder and publisher of Parterre Box, the “queer opera zine” which continues to publish reviews and articles thanks to a devoted group of volunteers. During his long career, Jorden also wrote about opera for Gay City News, The New York Times, New York Post, New York Observer and other publications. Jorden died on Oct. 2 at the age of 69.