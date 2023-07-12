Man arrested for alleged anti-gay attack at Long Island Starbucks

A man was arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee on another man and hurling a gay slur at a Starbucks location in the Port Washington section of Long Island on July 1, according to police.

Matthew Rowlinson, 26, was arrested on July 5 after allegedly walking up to the 21 year-old unnamed victim and throwing the beverage in an apparent hate-filled attack at the Starbucks at 72 Main Street in Port Washington.

Rowlinson was slapped with a third-degree assault charge and a second-degree aggravated harassment charge — both as hate crimes — and he was issued an appearance ticket. Rowlinson is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court at 99 Main Street Hempstead on July 20.

Be The Rainbow, a non-profit organization in Port Washington, issued a statement denouncing the alleged hate crime.

“We are horrified, saddened, and utterly shocked that a resident of our town could commit such an act of hate against another,” the organization stated in an Instagram post. “Be The Rainbow unequivocally condemns this act of hate against our community and we will use every resource available to ensure that the victim feels loved and supported as they recover.”