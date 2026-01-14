MacKenzie Scott donates $45 million to The Trevor Project

Mackenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated a whopping $45 million to The Trevor Project, a national non-profit organization dedicated to fighting suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Scott’s donation coincides with significant cuts to federal funding for the LGBTQ community and a host of other services, including last year’s closure of a national suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth that was administered by The Trevor Project.

“This historic donation from MacKenzie Scott comes at a time when The Trevor Project has never needed it more,” The Trevor Project’s CEO, Jaymes Black, said in a written statement responding to the donation. “LGBTQ+ youth in the US are facing a growing mental health crisis, and the resources they have for support continue to be politicized and jeopardized. This gift provides a safety net for our life-saving suicide prevention and crisis intervention work, offering stability during a period of immense economic and political uncertainty.”

In a blog post written by the CEO, The Trevor Project said the contribution represents the largest single donation in the organization’s 27-year history. The donation “strengthens our ability to plan for long-term sustainability,” the organization said, and in the coming months, The Trevor Project plans to create a road map outlining an investment plan with the intention of “strengthening our core crisis services, improving long-term sustainability, and accelerating our progress toward a world where every LGBTQ+ young person knows they are loved and supported,” including by expanding 24/7 crises services, building new technology, and advancing research.

“Our team is thrilled by the opportunity to strategically invest this donation, not only to meet the current moment for our organization and the LGBTQ+ youth we serve, but also to strengthen and sustain The Trevor Project for years to come,” Black said. “Thanks to MacKenzie Scott’s extraordinary generosity, we are well-positioned to continue working toward a world where every LGBTQ+ young person feels safe, seen, and supported exactly as they are.”

Scott, who previously donated $6 million to The Trevor Project in 2020, regularly donates money to non-profits. Last year, she donated $7.1 billion, which was more than double the total she donated in 2024 ($2.6 billion) and 2023 ($2.1 billion), according to the Associated Press.