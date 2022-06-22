Pride

Look back at last year’s Pride festivities in New York City

2021 Reclaim Pride Queer Liberation March
Marchers flock to West Fourth Street to enjoy the party.
Donna Aceto

New York City’s Pride festivities returned with a bang last year — but not everything was back to normal. While the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March drew its largest crowd yet — with tens of thousands of people — Heritage of Pride’s annual NYC Pride March was only held in a hybrid format. This year, though, both marches are back. Take a look back at some of last year’s Pride pictures:

The energy on full display!Donna Aceto

Marchers flock to West Fourth Street to enjoy the party.Donna Aceto

Emma Maszi, Thank You For Coming Out (with The Foundation for Jewish Camp)

Thank You for Coming Out

Marchers pack in behind the Queer Liberation March banner.Donna Aceto
Marchers head down Seventh Avenue at the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March.Matt Tracy
Time for a post-march smooch in the water fountain at Washington Square Park.Michael Luongo

