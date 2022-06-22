Look back at last year’s Pride festivities in New York City

New York City’s Pride festivities returned with a bang last year — but not everything was back to normal. While the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March drew its largest crowd yet — with tens of thousands of people — Heritage of Pride’s annual NYC Pride March was only held in a hybrid format. This year, though, both marches are back. Take a look back at some of last year’s Pride pictures:

Marchers flock to West Fourth Street to enjoy the party.Donna Aceto