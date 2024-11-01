‘Little House on the Ferry’: Quirky, immersive musical set on Fire Island

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

One of the most pivotal events in the fight for LGBTQ rights in New York history took place in June 2011, as we eagerly awaited the senate vote on the Marriage Equality Act in the State. Miraculously, it passed by a slim margin.

It is against this politically charged backdrop that dramatist Robert Gould chose to set “Little House on the Ferry: The Musical,” his loopy heartfelt tuner about finding love, self-acceptance, and Planter’s Punches on Fire Island. Rob Arbelo collaborated with Gould on the music and lyrics. Victoria Rae Sook directs, with zippy choreography by Michael McCrary.

The show boasts an appealing ensemble that makes the most of a clever albeit convoluted narrative. Randall (the excellent Charles Osborne), an aspiring journalist, has invited his friend Antonio (Gilberto Saenz), a newbie to the Island, to celebrate Randall’s 30th birthday. The vote for marriage equality in Albany is that weekend, yet his wealthy lawyer boyfriend Timothy (Andrew Leggieri) is less than enthusiastic about tying the knot. When Randall meets Jake (Troy Valjean Rucker), a handsome political blogger, romantic sparks fly. Will Randall stick with Timothy or take a chance on Jake?

The proceedings are amped up by a “Greek Chorus” of dancers who take on incidental roles (train conductors, deer, “muscle boyz,” newscasters, etc.) and help keep the wackiness apace. In a brilliant bit of casting, the role of Max, the hunky bartender, is played by a nearly life-sized inflatable doll.

What makes “Little House on the Ferry” stand out is the inspired, immersive staging in the newly revamped space at The Duplex –– dubbed Ferry’s Landing –– where the walls are decorated with weathered wooden planks and other beachy motifs (scenic design is by Shawn Lewis), and given an otherworldly aura courtesy of Zach Pizza’s lighting design. The audience sits on benches around the perimeter, mere inches from the action. No big deal, but one dancer lightly stepped on my foot and apologized, without missing a beat.

During the pre-show, the drag queen known as Xana DuMe (a vivacious Felipe Galganni) instructs the audience to double clap at strategic moments during the show’s recurring anthem, “We’re on Fire Island” (we all gamely oblige). Throughout the proceedings, actors interact with patrons, offering props like rainbow flags and cowboy hats.

At one point, there’s a scene at a hoedown (long story) where folks are plucked from their seats to join a spirited country western line dance. Meanwhile, the ensemble twangs a cute ditty:

Life’s just like a rodeo.

We’re committed to love and grow.

Nothing to make you squawk or crow.

Just two men who do-si-do.

“Little House on the Ferry” does a bang-up job of both celebrating and gently mocking the quirky traditions of gay life on Fire Island. The dicey journey on the LIRR from Penn Station to Jamaica to Sayville, then hopping a van to the ferry to the island itself. The dynamics of rental shares, house rules, and lingo (say Tea, not Happy Hour). Wild deer running rampant. Goofy-themed parties and fundraisers. Gathering to watch the sunset over the bay. The sweaty pleasures of the Meat Rack, the underwear party at the Ice Palace, and drug-boosted dancing at the Pavilion.

Many of these lessons are imparted by the wise mother figure of the house, Donnie (a perfectly cast Christopher Harrod). The seasoned veteran has owned that modest house (lovingly called, of course, “Little House on the Ferry”) on Shady Walk in The Pines for decades and has seen it all and done it all.

Not content with merely spoofing musicals, this ambitious show appears to be spoofing spoofs of musicals. Many scenes are overplayed and underpolished, presumably on purpose. Clichés abound. And somehow, it all works. What it lacks in logic or production values, it more than makes up for with heart.

Truth be told, “Little House on the Ferry” also relies on the efficient cocktail service, which helps get patrons in the mood for frivolity. And speaking of clichés, you’ll be humming the show’s earworm of an anthem not only as you leave the theater, but for the better part of the next day as well.

“Little House on the Ferry: The Musical” | Ferry’s Landing NYC at The Duplex| 61 Christopher St., 2nd Floor | FerrysLandingNYC.com | $85 – $125 | Through January 5, 2025 | 100 min., no intermission