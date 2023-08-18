Lindz Amer, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Lindz Amer (they/them).

Lindz makes queer stuff for kids and families. They started on this wild and winding career path when they created Queer Kid Stuff — an award-winning original LGBTQ+ educational webseries for all ages — that has reached millions of families. They perform at libraries, schools, and theaters all over the world spreading queer joy and working on numerous projects that bring queer and trans representation into mainstream children’s media.

In 2019, they gave a viral TED Talk on the importance of talking to kids about gender and sexuality. They currently write for preschool television and also host the parenting podcast Rainbow Parenting, as well as Activist, You! for kids featuring interviews with youth activists. Their work has been featured by Good Morning America, Kidscreen, Teen Vogue, and Parents Magazine. They live in New England with their wife and their two spunky rescue dogs.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities' vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.


