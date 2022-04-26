Lil Nas X Heading on Tour in North America, Europe

Lil Nas X is taking his horse on the old town road for a two-month tour across North America and Europe this fall, marking his first major tour since exploding onto the scene in 2019.

The out gay rapper announced the “Long Live Montero Tour” in a video posted on social media April 26.

i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live. pic.twitter.com/W3Lt8dP04p — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 26, 2022



The North American portion of the tour will kick off in Detroit on September 6, followed by Chicago on September 10, Toronto on September 15, Boston on September 18, New York on September 20, Philadelphia on September 22, Washington, DC on September 25, Atlanta on September 27, Nashville on October 1, Orlando on October 3, Miami on October 4, Los Angeles on October 18, Phoenix on October 21, and San Francisco on October 23.

Lil Nas X will then head to Europe, where he will make seven stops in less than two weeks. The European tour will begin in Amsterdam on November 8 before stopping in Berlin on November 9, Hamburg on November 10, London on November 12, Paris on November 14, and Brussels on November 15. The tour will conclude a performance in Barcelona on November 17.

Lil Nas X’s tour follows a three-year stretch during which he has emerged into a major music star. After grabbing fans’ attention with “Old Town Road,” he went on to release other hit singles such as “Panini” and “Rodeo” in 2019 — the year he came out as gay. He gained even greater prominence in 2021 with his first album, “Montero,” at which point he opened up more about his sexuality and incorporated those themes into his music. His debut album included hit songs like “Industry Baby,” “Montero,” and “That’s What I Want.”

Tickets for the tour’s North American locations will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. local time on April 29, while tickets for the European locations will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on May 6. Pre-sale tickets for American locations will be available via Cash App beginning at 10 a.m. on April 27.

Learn more at longlivemontero.com.