Lil Nas X charged with four felonies after arrest in Los Angeles

Out gay rapper Lil Nas X, who was hospitalized and arrested on Aug. 21 after he was spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear, was charged on Aug. 25 with four felonies — including three counts of battery with injury to a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

The music artist was arraigned at Van Nuys Courthouse days after viral social media videos appeared to show him walking the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear — and TMZ reported that he was later spotted naked. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told Gay City News Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to the charges and was conditionally released on $75,000 bail. Lil Nas X’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Gay City News on Aug. 25 that Lil Nas X, whose name is Montero Hill, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 21 after officers responded to reports of a “nude man walking in the street” on Ventura Boulevard. After officers arrived, Lil Nas X allegedly “charged” at the officers and was taken into custody, the spokesperson said. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and was subsequently placed under arrest for battery on a police officer, police said. None of the allegations by police are backed up by any public evidence at this time.

As a condition of his release, Lil Nas X was directed to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week or enroll in an outpatient narcotics program, according to NBC News. Lil Nas X’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, said he was not taking illegal drugs and that the incident was an “aberration” in his life, according to Reuters.

O’Connor and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Aug. 25.

“He’s in good spirits,” Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, told TMZ after the court appearance on Aug. 25. “He’s all right. He’s very remorseful for what happened, but it can happen to any family. He’s going to get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

Stafford added that his son is “doing great mentally.”

Lil Nas X rose to fame with the hit song “Old Town Road” and later followed up with his debut album, “Montero,” which was released in 2021. He has won two Grammy Awards along with five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and two BET Hip Hop Awards, among other honors.

Lil Nas X’s second studio album, “Dreamboy,” is expected to be released this year.