‘People can see the storm coming’: LGBTQ immigrant community braces for second Trump term

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

LGBTQ immigrants and the organizations serving them are preparing for the second term of President-elect Donald Trump, who spent his campaign demonizing undocumented immigrants and aggressively attacking transgender individuals.

Unlike 2016, many battle-tested groups have an idea of what to expect — including the non-profit organization Immigration Equality, which is headquartered in New York City and provides direct legal services to more than 750 LGBTQ and HIV-positive asylum seekers every year.

The organization was thrust into action during the first Trump administration, blitzing the first-term president in the courtroom on multiple fronts, including over issues such as a so-called “death to asylum” rule restricting asylum seekers as well as a separate policy that blew off same-sex marriage and immigration laws by rejecting citizenship for children of gay parents.

“In some ways, [Trump’s victory was] shockingly disappointing given the ramifications of what is going to happen to the queer community and immigrant community,” Immigration Equality’s executive director, Aaron Morris, said in an interview with Gay City News on Nov. 8. “I can’t imagine a candidate being clearer about his intent to do harm to people.”

The president-elect told NBC News on Nov. 7 that he will have “no choice” but to carry out mass deportations and that there would be “no price tag” associated with that goal. He made a campaign promise to lead what he said would be the “largest deportation effort in American history.”

Trump’s victory was also denounced by Make the Road New York, a grassroots immigrant-led organization with 28,000+ members, many of whom are LGBTQ individuals.

“It is now up to us — immigrants, working class people, youth, women, the TGNCIQ community, and allies — to protect our futures,” Make the Road New York’s co-executive director Theo Oshiro said in a statement on the day after the election. “We know that all people, regardless of citizenship status, skin color, or gender expression, have the right to respect.”

At the same time, Oshiro reminded members that Make the Road New York’s commitment to collective action and social justice “does not begin on election day.”

“We are organizers, advocates, teachers, and lawyers, and our work is to turn love into power,” Oshiro said.

During his first 100 days in office, Immigration Equality expects Trump to roll out sweeping executive orders that overreach his legal authority, leading the polices to get caught up in litigation. They also suspect Trump will shake things up with his political appointments.

Morris is confident that Immigration Equality will be able to draw from its previous experience holding the Trump administration accountable.

“Unfortunately, we have survived and thrived through a previous Trump administration, so there are certain expectations that we will have, and steps he will take, that will hurt both immigrant communities at large and also target LGBTQ immigrants,” Morris explained. “We are preparing various strategies and mapping out possibilities to stop harm from happening.”

Immigration Equality does not always agree with the Biden administration’s immigration policies, but Morris stressed that the organization has been able to maintain open dialogue with the current administration.

“All of that will close, so we’re moving our strategies beyond a collaborative model to a much more defensive approach, which is what we did under the first Trump administration,” Morris said.

Immigration Equality is keeping several concerns in mind as the new administration prepares to step in, including healthcare funding and causes such as the federally-funded Ryan White Program that provides HIV/AIDS care.

Immigration Equality’s clients are worried that the incoming administration could target naturalized citizens and some are asking if there are ways to expedite their cases. Morris said he appreciates those concerns, but he also pointed to existing checks and balances, such as the need for Congressional approval for certain policies and the likelihood that many initiatives will be curtailed by federal courts.

There is fear, though, that marginalized groups will be vulnerable — including individuals in blue states and cities.

“President-Elect Trump has made it clear he will attack sanctuary cities,” Morris said. “One thing we will fight for, not just in New York City, is to just stay strong and stand up to bullying. It is an important and essential part of New York City to welcome immigrants.”

He added: “Stay strong. We have weathered this storm before. We will do our part to chip away at everything Donald Trump will do, but we need people to open their homes, to open their government… People can see the storm coming. People are going to be very afraid. At most, his administration will last four years.”