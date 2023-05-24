Thank You for Coming Out

Lauren Guilbeaux, Thank You for Coming Out

By Posted on
Lauren Guilbeaux
Lauren Guilbeaux

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Lauren Guilbeaux (she/her).

Lauren is an actress, creator, and entrepreneur working and living in Los Angeles. She was recently featured throughout Season 1 of Showtime’s award winning docuseries, Couples Therapy. It was a life-changing experience that revealed how huge the impact of authentic trans representation on TV can have on the world, especially in the unscripted space.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC