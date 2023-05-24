Lauren Guilbeaux, Thank You for Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Lauren Guilbeaux (she/her).

Lauren is an actress, creator, and entrepreneur working and living in Los Angeles. She was recently featured throughout Season 1 of Showtime’s award winning docuseries, Couples Therapy. It was a life-changing experience that revealed how huge the impact of authentic trans representation on TV can have on the world, especially in the unscripted space.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

